£240m boost for local firms

NI Water has awarded a major contract valued at a total of up to £240 million to three local businesses: Meridian Utilities Ltd, McAllister Bros Ltd and Road Safety Contracts Ltd.

The contract will help NI Water meet its strategic priorities by providing repair and maintenance services to its network of watermains and sewers.

Jane Mellor, head of procurement at NI Water, described the tender process as “very rigorous” and said she was delighted to award the contract to three local firms.

“Day in, day out, every single night and day of the year, no matter the weather, the successful contractors will work closely with NI Water to make sure high quality drinking water comes out of everyone’s taps and that sewage is safely taken away from our homes, businesses and public buildings,” she said.