£30m redevelopment extended in Belfast’s Linen Quarter

Further plans for a £30 million redevelopment of buildings at Linenhall Street, Clarence Street and Bedford Street in Belfast city centre have been revealed by Surrey-based development company Domus UK Ltd.

The proposals, set to be submitted to Belfast City Council in early 2020, expand on plans for a £10m redevelopment of buildings on Linenhall Street and Clarence Street, which has already undertaken pre-application community consultation earlier this month.

An image of the redevelopment at Linen Quarter in Belfast.

It is expected that a planning application for the smaller scheme will be submitted by the end of the year.

These extended plans will provide the opportunity to increase the provision of new Grade A office space for the Linen Quarter and raise its contribution to the district’s future job creation and economic prosperity.

Ian Layford, Investment director for Domus UK Ltd, commented: “During the recent pre-application consultation for our redevelopment of Clarence Street and Linenhall Street, there was great encouragement for further regeneration of the Linen Quarter. In addition to redeveloping under-utilised space such as the car park at the intersection of Clarence Street and Linenhall Street. Our latest plans will also seek to revive a selection of existing buildings on Bedford St to offer much-needed, high quality offices.

“Our new, larger proposals will increase our investment in the area, and is testament to our confidence in Belfast’s position as an attractive trade, employment and leisure destination.”

The Linen Quarter, which has been a longstanding business district for Belfast city, has been experiencing a significant regeneration in recent months, including the BBC’s proposals for the redevelopment of Broadcasting House on Ormeau Avenue, Belfast, which will see the creation of a new ‘central hub’ linking the existing BBC buildings and development of a new public plaza on Linenhall Street.

Philip Stinson, director with the project’s planning consultants Turley, commented: “We are delighted to support Domus UK in its plans to bring further regeneration to the Linen Quarter. The new extended plans will seek to redevelop spaces in the district and support the city’s ambitions to offer greater city centre employment and investment opportunities.”

Subject to planning approval, the redevelopment plans will begin in winter 2020.

As part of the pre-application community consultation process, Domus UK Ltd will run a drop-in public exhibition on January 16, from 3pm - 7pm at the Clayton Hotel, Ormeau Avenue, Belfast, to further discuss its proposals with the public.