32 jobs as Iceland comes to Rushmere centre

Frozen foods retailer Iceland, has created 32 jobs, with more to come later in the year, with the opening of its newest store at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon.

The 10,000sqft store, located in the Rushmere Retail Park, is the supermarket chain’s 36th branch in the province.

The new-format Iceland features self-service checkouts, digital screens and a ‘Food-to-Go’ stand, making the shopping experience quicker and more convenient.

As a result of this latest store opening, Rushmere Shopping Centre is enjoying full occupancy, while visitor numbers have also increased, rising significantly by 8.5% during April over the same period last year, while year to date are up 6.1% year on year.

Rushmere Shopping Centre is one of Northern Ireland’s largest retail destinations, located between Portadown and Lurgan just 30 miles to the west of Belfast.

“With our prime location, mix of retail stores and variety of big brands, Rushmere Shopping Centre continues to build on the success of 2018 by adding to our retail offering,” said centre manager Martin Walsh.

“We are delighted to welcome the new format Iceland store. Our customers come to us because of our strong retail mix catering for all budgets, and the addition of Iceland only strengthens this offering.

“With the new Iceland store now open, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more customers to enjoy great value shopping in one convenient location.”

Despite the general downturn across the retail sector, the centre also saw the arrival of fashion fotwaer brand DV8 and women’s fashion brand Vogue in the run-up to Christmas.