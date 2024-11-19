St George’s Market will sparkle even more this month with its Christmas Twilight Market taking place on Tuesday, November 26 and Wednesday 27 (4pm to 11pm). Enjoy a fabulous festive atmosphere, local food and drink, arts and crafts, live music and cookery demonstrations under a starry canopy of twinkly lights on both evenings. Around 130 traders will be at the special market selling an array of festive food and drink including award-winning handmade chocolates, fudges, cheese and chutneys, honey, coffees, cordials, rum and ciders. There will be stalls with locally produced artworks and crafts by renowned local artists, handmade jewellery, antiques, clothing and gifts for four-legged friends too including pet wear, treats and food.

The Christmas Twilight Market runs from 4pm to 11pm both days with alcohol on sale throughout the evening with a bar selling locally produced beers, gins and whiskeys as well as mulled wine. Event is adults only from 9pm each night. There will be live music at the event with performances from Ludwig O’Neill and Rory Manus on Tuesday and from Phil D’Alton and Gerry McCabe on Wednesday. Councillor Sam Nelson, chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “The Twilight Market at St George’s is always so popular, and we know that the Christmas Twilight Market this month will be no different – attracting thousands of visitors from near and far! From sampling delicious artisan food and drink to finding the perfect Christmas gift for someone special, this wonderful event will have something special for everyone. “It’s also fantastic to be showcasing St George’s Market and supporting and celebrating our market traders and their fantastic produce. We know that our food and drink experiences are also world-class, and everyone should know about them - in no better place than St George’s and our special Christmas Twilight Market.”