£3m expansion for Armagh tile company

A Co. Armagh headquartered tile manufacturer has announced plans to create 20 new jobs and invest £3m in a new luxury showroom and design hub in Dublin.

Armatile is also increasing its manufacturing capacity in Armagh and boosting production to meet growing demand for its expanding product range.

Armatile, a family owned business, that employs around 90 people at locations in Armagh, Belfast and Newry, will open the facility at Baldoyle, in Dublin next spring.

Retail director Chris McCann said the company’s vision is to make the new showroom amongst the best in Europe in terms of design and visitor experience.

He added: “This new facility will provide tangible evidence of our long-term confidence in the Irish marketplace.

“We have supplied Armatile products to many projects across Ireland such as Mazda Ireland, Peter Mark Salons and the Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan, to name a few.

“A Dublin expansion has been in our plans for a number of years and finally we have found a property with a good location, transport infrastructure and the right size.

“We have developed a reputation as one of the leading suppliers for architectural and interior design tiling solutions throughout Ireland and UK.

“We are able to design and manufacture bespoke and repeat mosaics, patterns, features and fabricated products – all made to a client’s preference in our Armagh manufacturing facility.

“Our bespoke offering is something that will truly differentiate us in the Irish market.”

This year, Armatile received the UK Tile Association Award in recognition of the company’s unique, specialist skills for manufacturing customised tile and mosaic surfaces; supplied to exclusive interior, commercial and residential projects internationally.

Armatile manufactures and sells bespoke floor and wall surfaces for residential, hospitality, commercial and conservation design projects.

Over the past 18 months, Armatile products have been supplied to UK, Australia, Canada, France, Nigeria, Russia, Switzerland and USA. Ireland has been an important market for many years.