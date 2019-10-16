40 pictures of a fairytale NI home now on the market - offering a secluded beach for a playground
This magnificent detached home - built in the mid-1890's - offers panoramic views over Carlingford Lough.
Victoria House in Rostrevor - outside Newry in Co Down - is on the market at £1,150,000. See propertypal.com for more information.
VICTORIA HOUSE, 36 SHORE ROAD,'Rostrevor, Newry , County Down BT34 3EH
other
VICTORIA HOUSE, 36 SHORE ROAD,'Rostrevor, Newry , County Down BT34 3EH
other
VICTORIA HOUSE, 36 SHORE ROAD,'Rostrevor, Newry , County Down BT34 3EH
other
Victoria House, 36 SHORE ROAD,'Rostrevor, Newry , County Down BT34 3EH
other
View more