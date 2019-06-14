£400 million plan for former Sirocco Works given green light by Belfast City Council

Proposals for a £400 million ‘masterplan’ to regenerate the former Sirocco Works site in Belfast have been given the green light by the City Council.

Osborne+Co’s proposals were approved by Belfast City Council’s planning committee during the June meeting held last night (Thursday).

Image supplied by Osborne Co

The company say they proposals, designed by international architects Henning Larsen, seek to “re-engage the city with the River Lagan, and through development of office space for c. 8000 jobs, c. 675 residential apartments, a hotel and serviced apartments space, to reimagine the former industrial site as a new connecting point in the city centre.”

Vacant for a number of years, the 16-acre former industrial site will be transformed into a “live, leisure and workspace for a 21st Century economy and population”, a spokesperson for Osborne+Co saud.

Chris Kane, Chairman of Osborne+Co said: “We are delighted with this approval. We appreciate the effort that went into considering this application from the elected members, as well as, from the planning department who recommended it for approval.

“We will continue to proactively engage with the council and other stakeholders, in order to ensure that we are listening to their questions, as well as effectively communicating the enormous benefits The Waterside can bring to Belfast.”

Jim Osborne, Founding Director, Osborne+Co said “I wish to send a personal message to the people of Belfast, their elected representatives and their city officials. Thank you for your support but, more importantly, for your confidence in us to deliver on the promises that we have made to you and to the city of Belfast regarding our development at The Waterside. We will not disappoint you.”

Conor Osborne, Founding Director of Osborne+Co, said: “The scale of this project is huge, and so are its potential benefits. Construction alone could create over 1000 jobs and it will bring a host of new facilities to this vacant site including community, cultural and leisure facilities, such as cafes, bars, gym, restaurants and local retail, as well as proposals to enhance pedestrian and cycle connections across the river.

“All of this will mean that the Waterside can be an engine for Belfast’s future social, cultural and economic flourishing. The approval of the masterplan is just the beginning and we look forward to continuing the conversation about how The Waterside represents a once in a generation opportunity to enhance Belfast’s status as a world class location to live and work.”

The masterplan approval builds upon that previously granted for a 13 storey, 250,000 sq. ft. office space that was secured in August 2018. Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming months under guidance of Osborne+Co’s Construction Director Flan McNamara, formerly Project Director on the £2BN London Bridge Quarter (& The Shard).