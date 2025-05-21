A Northern Ireland castle built in the 17th century is marking its 400th anniversary with a vibrant programme of events.

Built in 1625 by James Shaw Ballygally Castle in Larne is perched along Northern Ireland's beautiful Antrim coastline and has evolved through the centuries to become one of the region’s most treasured destinations.

Now part of the renowned Hastings Hotels group since 1966, the castle has been lovingly maintained under the stewardship of the late Sir William Hastings and his family. Its unmistakable charm, dramatic location, and unique history have helped it become a treasured destination for both locals and international visitors.

Adding to its celebratory year, Ballygally Castle has once again been honoured in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best. This elite recognition, which places the hotel in the top 1% of listings worldwide, is based on genuine guest reviews and experiences over the past year.

To commemorate the 400th landmark, Ballygally Castle is rolling out a series of themed events and exclusive packages designed to bring its centuries-long story to life. From May through December, guests can enjoy immersive experiences that combine the castle’s storied past with modern-day luxury.

Highlights include limited-edition merchandise such as Ballygally-branded beer and a commemorative 400-year candle, available only to those visiting during the anniversary celebrations.

The castle will also host a wide range of events, from a community beach clean-up in August as part of Hastings Hotels’ Live Well Work Well initiative, to a glamorous fashion show afternoon tea on September 13. On October 18, the castle will transform into a theatrical stage for “Castle of Secrets,” a murder mystery night complete with dinner, interactive storytelling, and a stay in one of its historic rooms.

Several special packages have also been unveiled to honour the milestone. “Fortress of Beginnings” offers a two-night stay with dinner, prosecco, and luxury gifts for £400. “A Knight at the Castle” includes Ballygally’s exclusive beer and overnight accommodation starting from £175 per room. Other packages like “Echoes of the Past,” “A New Dawn,” and “Modern Era” each highlight different chapters in the castle’s journey through food, fashion, and storytelling.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the recent Tripadvisor recognition as we unveil a series of special events and packages to mark the hotel’s historic milestone,” said Scott Weatherup, general manager of Ballygally Castle.

“This anniversary is not only a proud moment for the hotel but also for the entire Hastings Hotels family. It promises to be a truly memorable year, filled with unique experiences that celebrate our rich heritage and the timeless charm of the castle."

For more details or to book a 400th Anniversary package, visit www.ballygallycastlehotel.com.

Exclusive 400-year anniversary packages

Fortress of Beginnings (May- June): For £400 to celebrate 400 years, guests enjoy a two-night stay, two-course dinner in the Garden Restaurant with a bottle of prosecco, a locally sourced seaweed bath gift, and full Irish breakfast each morning.

A Knight at the Castle (May-July): An overnight stay and breakfast and a bottle of Ballygally’s own branded beer, created in partnership with White Water Brewery, featuring a historic label telling the castle’s story. From £175 per room, per night.

Echoes of the Past (July-September): A celebration of local flavours with an overnight stay, dinner and breakfast, featuring produce like whiskey, beef, and salmon, plus a Garden Tour.

A New Dawn (September-October): Honouring the transformative 1960s, enjoy a glamorous fashion show with afternoon tea and an immersive murder mystery evening, all wrapped in a luxurious overnight package.

Modern Era (October-December): Rounding off the year with another £400 special, guests will enjoy a two-night stay, two-course dinner with prosecco, and receive a signature Ballygally Castle candle.

