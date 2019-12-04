£5.2m public realm works for Enniskillen

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has named FP McCann as the contractor for the £5.2m Enniskillen Public Realm Scheme.

The Enniskillen Public Realm Scheme, funded by the Department for Communities and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, will enhance the appearance of the town centre with improvements to footpaths, street lighting, landscaping and street furniture.

The design of the Public Realm Scheme was finalised following consultation with members of the public, local businesses and other interested parties and was agreed by the council’s Project Steering Group.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr. Siobhán Currie, said: “I am delighted to see the Enniskillen Public Realm Scheme progress to this significant milestone with the appointment of FP McCann as the main contractor following a tender exercise.

“The works will improve the appearance of the town, making Enniskillen an even more attractive place to live, visit, work and do business and will complement revitalisation works already undertaken in Down Street, Cross Street and the Buttermarket.

“On behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council I would like to acknowledge members of the public and the Project Steering Group, both past and present, including the former chair. I would also like to thank the statutory bodies for their contribution and support to date and I look forward to seeing works get underway.”

Works are due to start early 2020. A programme of information events will take place in the new year in advance of the start of the public realm works.