Linwoods Health Foods began over 50 years ago in 1965 at a small, local shop owned by our family, the Woods, in Armagh.

However it has developed and grown over the past five decades and is now continuing into its third generation.

In 2022 I took over the role from my dad, John Woods, who led the company for 65 years. I have worked in the business since I was a teenager and have a background in food and nutrition having qualified with a degree in Food Nutrition and Health from CAFRE. My two younger siblings, Joseph and Ellen, are also involved in the business and play a pivotal role in its development.

Over the many years we have been leaders in healthy foods, but you could say the innovation of the company really began in 1996 when my father John suffered a heart problem. This set him on a mission to improve his own health and he became fascinated by the benefits of food for health and wellbeing.

It was during this time that he discovered the nutritional properties of milled flax seed and integrated these little seeds into his diet every day – you could say it was his ‘A’ha’ moment.

Feeling the benefits, dad then began to share the goodness of milled flaxseed with his family and friends. Realising that he could make healthy eating convenient and accessible to everyone, the new Linwoods Health Foods was born...just like that!

Starting with simple bags whole of seeds, now through years of innovation Linwoods has over 20 products in our range and using our methods of cold milling our seeds are cold milled to preserve the nutrients and aid digestion.

It’s amazing to think that a simple idea in Northern Ireland has quickly exploded across the globe with our range now being sold across the global in 20 countries and in all leading supermarkets, health food stores and online.

At Linwoods, we believe that making small changes every day make the biggest changes to our health. We’re passionate about enhancing people’s health and wellbeing, and our sole focus is to help everyone to feel great everyday by providing sustainable healthy foods.

This passion extends beyond our products and we strive every day to do what we can to educate people on the importance of nutrition and healthy eating.

One of the ways we’ve taken this commitment further is through our partnership with The Digg Podcast. This collaboration is part of our broader mission to raise awareness about these important issues and help shine a light on real lives and real topics that are affecting so many of us on a daily basis.

Podcast host Caroline O’Neill speaks to a guest new each week, who very generously shares their story. It’s a very powerful series covering a range of sensitive topics including trauma, addiction and grief and also looks at how we can overcome such challenges.

I am proud to share, that I am the guest on this week’s podcast and during my conversation with Caroline we discussed the rewards and challenges of working in and running a family business, how alopecia has affected my life, the self-development journey I have been on to equip me to take on the role and how it has benefited me personally and professionally, and lots more in between.

You can listen to The Digg Podcast, sponsored by Linwoods Health Foods, on platforms like Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

And I invite you to join the conversation and hear firsthand about how we at Linwoods are striving to make a positive impact, not just through our products, but by helping people live healthier, happier lives.

After all, it’s about more than just food – it’s about changing lives and trying to heal the world, one seed at a time.

