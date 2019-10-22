£5m investment in Newry waste facility

Newry-based Re-Gen Waste has invested £5m in the development of its processing facility to produce a high specification replacement for fossil fuels for use in cement kilns and power stations.

The expansion of the plant at Carnbane Industrial Estate has generated 20 construction jobs in the build phase and will create a further 30 permanent positions when up to full production with completion expected early November next month.

Re-Gen Waste

Re-Gen provides a mixed dry recycling and solid waste collection and processing services for local authorities. It also recovers energy from unrecyclable household waste that is sent by many councils to landfills.

The company already exports 80,000 tonnes of solid recovered fuel annually but will manufacture pellets and baled material for the cement and steel industries, to be shipped to Europe.

Joseph Doherty, managing director of Re-Gen Waste, said: “This is an incredibly important area of our work, as our ‘throw-away’ society is generating in excess of 27 million tonnes of mixed household waste per year, in the UK.

“All the materials that come into our lives will be one day discarded and there are ultimately two choices we can make; they can be treated as waste and end up in landfills or be treated as a resource and reprocessed to find a home in our economy.

“We’re helping local councils find a positive outcome to their landfill problem. We all generate waste and we all, especially recyclers, have to work out the right way of handling it, so that it does not end up in landfills or suffocating our rivers and oceans.

“Finding at least a second life for every type of waste material, is what we are striving for.”