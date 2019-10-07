£60m hotel plan for Belfast city centre

A £60m proposed development for a new hotel and office block in Belfast city centre has been unveiled with work expected to begin early next year.

The plans are being brought forward by ES NUH Ltd to provide “investment and regeneration” of the Castle Street and Fountain Street area.

The proposals will see the existing site of Norwich Union House replaced with a new six-storey mixed-use building that will deliver 243,000 sq. ft gross new build floor-space to include a 174 bedroom hotel and grade A office space.

The development will also feature the integration of a number of a ground floor units offering business and leisure opportunities and will seek to “support a vibrant and active streetscape” along Queen Street, Fountain Street and Castle Street.

The Norwich Union House redevelopment plans have been submitted to Belfast City Council following a 12 week pre-application community consultation process. Subject to planning approval, work on the site could begin in early 2020 and provide up to 400 construction jobs.

Stephen Surphlis of ES NUH Ltd, said: “We are delighted to submit these regeneration plans and provide a much-needed investment in this part of Belfast city centre.

“This area has suffered recently as a result of the Bank Buildings fire and our vision is to bring the area to life again through this exciting mix of uses. The Castle Street, Fountain Street and Queen Street area has great potential to become an emergent place for entrepreneurial activity and to be used as a base for leisure and business travellers visiting the city. We have undertaken a very engaging and insightful pre-application process and hope the plans will be welcomed by Belfast City Council.”

John Davison, director at planning and development consultancy Turley, said: “Following a successful period of pre-application community consultation, we are delighted that these plans are now submitted. We look forward to supporting a successful process and being part of the longterm ambition of regenerating this emerging part of the city centre.”