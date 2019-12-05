£750m investment has created almost 6,000 jobs

The private sector has invested £730m in Belfast and created 5,855 jobs, according to the first report by Belfast Agenda.

The reported has been published two years after targets to create 46,000 new jobs and attract 66,000 additional residents by 2035 were announced with the launch of the Belfast Agenda, Belfast Community Planning Partnership, led by Belfast City Council.

The report includes an update on more than 25 key targets for priority relating to economic development, competitiveness, sustainability, education and skills development with Belfast’s economy supporting nearly a third (30 per cent) of all jobs in Northern Ireland.

Currently, 92,000 people commute into Belfast on a daily basis.

Outside London, the report states that Northern Ireland, is the leading UK region for attracting inward investment.

In addition, Belfast is the world’s top destination city for financial services technology investments, outside London, although the Belfast region and Northern Ireland lag behind the UK in productivity.

Northern Ireland has been described as the second fastest growing knowledge economy in the UK. Since 2017, 9,300 residents were supported through employability and skills programmes.

Commenting on the findings, Ald. Brian Kingston, chair of Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resource Committee, said: “This Statement of Progress highlights just how far we have come as a city in the last two years.

“The report reveals that £775m has been invested in our neighbourhoods, the private sector has invested £730m in the city, and we have secured an additional £850 million Belfast Region City Deal since 2017.

“In that same period, 5,855 jobs were created, Belfast has added 830,000 square feet of new Grade A office space, the tourism sector has benefited from an additional 3,000 hotel beds, the proportion of waste going to landfill has reduced from 42 per cent to 36 per cent, and sustainable transport has increased by six per cent to 41 per cent of all journeys in Belfast.

“Collectively as a city we are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind, so inclusive growth principles underpin everything we do.”