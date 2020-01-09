80 frontline jobs up for grabs at Titanic Belfast - recruitment already started

Titanic Belfast are recruiting for 80 frontline staff at the major tourist attraction.

In a statement Titanic Belfast said: "We're recruiting for fixed-term contracts across the front line at Titanic Belfast and on-board SS Nomadic, including Visitor Experience, Ticketing, Hospitality Outlets and Retail to join our over 300 strong team."

Chief Executive, Judith Owens added: “From the very beginning in 2012, we have valued our staff as one of our key assets and reasons for success.

"This year, we are recruiting for 80 roles and we want staff who are truly passionate about communicating Titanic’s story and showcasing the best of Belfast and Northern Ireland to local, national and international tourists – if this is you, you could be part of our award-winning crew.”

Full details of the 80 posts, as well as other current job opportunities, are available here.