Following a significant investment, family-run Kilwaughter Minerals has launch its K Rend Eco range which offer a suite of reduced cement render and mortar products

Designed with innovative cement replacement technology, the range represents a significant investment from Kilwaughter and boasts re-engineered formulas for three existing products - K Post, GP Mix and Mineral TC - reducing embodied carbon in the manufacturing process by up to 56%.

Developed by K Rend’s research and development team, the launch of the K Rend Eco range underscores Kilwaughter Minerals’ dedication to improving environmental standards in the construction industry, promoting sustainable practices and meeting the demands of eco-conscious customers.

Established in 1939 as a family-owned business, the range reinforces Kilwaughter Minerals’ position as an industry leader in the UK and Ireland construction market.

Caroline Rowley, business development director at Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “The launch of K Rend’s Eco range reinforces Kilwaughter Minerals’ position as an industry leader in the UK and Ireland construction market. Sustainability is one of our core values and was very much a key focus during the concept, design and manufacture of this suite of products.

“This new range of sustainable products delivers reduced embodied carbon, providing choice to our customers while contributing to a cleaner environment, and maintaining the high level of performance customers expect from K Rend.

“As a responsible manufacturer, Kilwaughter Minerals is committed to innovating to get the best outcomes and to lead by doing so.”

Each product within the range is designed with enhanced sustainability features tailored to its specific function. K Post, a premium rapid-setting concrete, comes ready-mixed and is packaged in eco-friendly 20kg showerproof bags.