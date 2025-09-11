Small business exporters across Northern Ireland will be front and centre of a new roadshow in Belfast today (Thursday) offering tailored support from the UK Government to get more SMEs exporting across the creative industries sector

Small business exporters across Northern Ireland will be front and centre of a new roadshow in Belfast today (Thursday) offering tailored support from the UK Government to get more SMEs exporting across the creative industries sector.

The Made in the UK, Sold to the World roadshow is in The MAC Belfast (9am to 3pm) and offer SMEs the opportunity to directly connect with commercial officers, international buyers, and export champions to get advice, support, and discuss real export opportunities.

In 2024, the US was the second most popular market for Northern Ireland goods, after Ireland, which is why the roadshow will also show businesses how they can take full advantage of the new trade agreements with India, the EU, and the US.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Northern Ireland Office Matthew Patrick will be giving the keynote address.

Matthew Patrick, Northern Ireland Office Minister, said: “Today’s UK Government roadshow is a fantastic ‘shop window’ to showcase Northern Ireland’s renowned creative industries and unite them with potential international partners, encouraging new opportunities which will boost economic growth as promised under the Plan for Change.

“Export success is key to Northern Ireland’s economic growth, and the UK Government is supporting that through our Trade Strategy and landmark international agreements such as the UK-India FTA and UK-US tariff deal.

“Combined with measures such as prioritising the creative industries in our Industrial Strategy, support via our Plan for Small Businesses, and the UK Export Academy, local businesses will be well placed to export Northern Ireland’s quality goods and services around the world.”

Northern Ireland is home to a wide range of thriving businesses within the creative industries sector, from Studio Ulster to NI Screen, Humain Studios and Paper Owl.

As part of the Plan for Change, each roadshow is focused on one of the eight key growth driving sectors identified in the UK's modern Industrial Strategy, to channel support to sectors with the highest potential to create jobs, boost productivity and grow the economy.

The commercial officers and international buyers present at the event span markets and regions from around the world, from the US and Europe to Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

On hand and ready to offer his advice, will be export champion and business development manager at Deluxe Group, Richard Hill.

Deluxe Group, based in Portadown, has had global success designing and delivering interiors and show sets around the world having completed work on Jurassic World, Disneyland Paris, and most recently, Universal Orlando’s new Harry Potter theme park, Epic Universe.

This year they were awarded the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

Richard Hill, export champion and business development manager at Deluxe Group, said: “Exporting has been critical to our growth strategy and development of innovative approaches to design, fabrication, and installation.

“As the experience economy continues to grow globally with consumers increasingly valuing memorable experiences, we have grown our overseas business through creating story driven interiors that resonate across many markets.

“Throughout our export journey we have been privileged to benefit from the support of DBT through international trade shows and the well-connected embassy teams around the world who have opened doors to new exciting opportunities in our growing markets.”