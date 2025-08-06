A deep sense of loss and gratitude filled the air this morning (Wednesday) as hundreds gathered to pay tribute to much-loved Portstewart businessman and community stalwart Jimmy Dempsey.

Jimmy, described as “one of a kind” and “woven into the fabric of Portstewart,” passed away peacefully at his Portnahapple home on July 28, surrounded by his devoted family — wife Barbara and children Nora, Paula, Sara, and Barry — after a short illness.

A thanksgiving memorial service at the Strand Road car park overlooking the family home was held in his honour, celebrating a life of business success, dedication and community spirit.

Family, friends, neighbours, residents, and fellow members of the local retail community turned out in large numbers to say farewell to the man who helped shape the commercial and cultural heart of the seaside town.

Jimmy first made his mark in 1971 by opening a record shop in Portstewart, despite, as speaker and family friend Ivan Campbell recalled, “he didn’t like the popular music at the time — and definitely couldn’t sing.”

A prominent member of Portrush Yacht Club, the Coleraine Rotary Club, and the Bushmills Peace Group, Jimmy was ‘always a busy man’ and deeply involved in the community.

He went on to co-found the well-known Dempseys of Portstewart electrical shop in 1978 alongside his wife Barbara, a former Coleraine councillor. The business became a cornerstone of the town, and is still widely regarded as one of Northern Ireland’s most successful electrical retailers.

“Jimmy made Portstewart the business town it is,” added Mr Campbell during the service.

The memorial, true to Jimmy’s wishes, was ‘a happy occasion with good memories’. A selection of songs, hymns, and poems personally chosen by Jimmy were shared, alongside touching recollections from members of the family circle including his four children.

Prayers were also lead by Fr Kevin McGuckien.

A particularly poignant moment came as the local RNLI lifeboat, anchored just offshore, received Jimmy’s ashes to be scattered at sea at the close of the service — a moving tribute to his deep love of sailing and the ocean.

In keeping with his wishes, there were no flowers at the service. Instead, donations were encouraged for Marie Curie, Coleraine Yacht Club, and the RNLI — all causes close to Jimmy’s heart.

Jimmy Dempsey leaves behind a lasting legacy of commitment and community spirit — a true pillar of Portstewart, who will be remembered by many for years to come.

