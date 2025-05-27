Set to reopen in summer 2026, the Strand’s name will stand atop its roof, using the original font that previously graced the side of the picturehouse in 1935

The Strand, Belfast’s only operational art-deco picturehouse, has unveiled a first look at its ambitious £6.5 million transformation project, with new CGIs that reveal a bold return to original art deco features, with a contemporary twist.

Set to reopen in summer 2026, the redevelopment of the Strand is being supported by Belfast City Council following a £1.8m commitment from Belfast Investment Fund.

The newly released images show the Strand reclaiming its past, restoring architectural features that were lost over the decades while embracing a modern, accessible future.

For the first time, the Strand’s name will stand atop its roof, using the original font that previously graced the side of the picturehouse in 1935. The building’s front façade will be restored with hand-glazed, blue-green terracotta tiles in the same material and style used when the doors first opened 90 years ago.

In a notable shift, the canopy that spanned the front of the building has been removed, restoring the original 1935 profile of the Strand and allowing south-facing sun to fill a new café bar space, creating a bright and welcoming hub at the heart of the venue.

The ground floor will feature a Crittall-look window, echoing the original curved glass shopfront on the street corner. Bike stands outside will support active travel, while level access and a new lift will make the building fully accessible for the first time, widening the venue’s ability to cater for a diverse range of audiences.

Mimi Turtle, CEO of the Strand, said: “We are thrilled to be sharing these highly-anticipated CGIs, which give people a taste of what the new and improved Strand will look like when we reopen our doors next summer.

“It was essential to us that the building’s heritage was both protected and celebrated, while implementing vital enhancements and features that will strengthen the Strand’s offering for future generations to come.

“Over the coming months, our team will continue to support the wider community and keep everyone connected to our treasured venue. We’ve been hosting our popular silver-screenings in Belmont Bowling Club, and we’re looking forward to sharing further updates on both the restoration progress, and community activities being held across different locations.”

Alongside the support of Belfast City Council, additional funding has been secured from Levelling Up Funding UK, Belfast City Council’s Belfast Investment Fund, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Garfield Weston, Foyle Foundation, Ulster Garden Villages, and a number of private trusts and the generous support of the Strand’s patrons.

The major restoration project has been designed by award winning architects Hall Black Douglas. It will create 150 jobs in the construction sector under lead-contractor Ballymena-based Martin & Hamilton Construction.