Tom Donnan appointed head of agency as Phil Lennon returns as director to support continued strategic growth across Northern Ireland

Commercial property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton has promoted Tom Donnan to the role of head of agency in Belfast and welcomed Phil Lennon back to the firm as a director in the same department to support the strategic growth of the business.

Lambert Smith Hampton is the largest commercial property consultancy in Northern Ireland, with a team of 80 experienced professionals across a range of property disciplines.

Its agency team provides market-leading cross sector advice covering a broad spectrum of commercial property asset classes including office, industrial, leisure, land and development, residential and investment. Key services include commercial property disposals, lettings, acquisitions, land sales, development advice, asset management and formulating investment strategies for a broad range of clients in the private and public sectors.

The LSH agency team in Belfast included are Faye Calderwood, Doug Wheeler, Phil Lennon, Kyle Abernethy and Tom Donnan

Tom Donnan first joined Lambert Smith Hampton as a placement student in 2015. Following graduation, he returned to the agency as a Graduate Surveyor and became a director in 2023. He will now take on the role of head of the business’s agency team.

Phil is a Chartered Surveyor and RICS Registered Valuer with a decade of experience in the commercial property industry. He began his career in Lambert Smith Hampton’s Dublin office before transferring to the valuation department of the Belfast office. He then took up the role of Senior Investment Manager at a leading local property firm before recently returning to Lambert Smith Hampton as a Director.

Neil McShane, managing director of Lambert Smith Hampton said: “We’re pleased to welcome Phil Lennon back to the Lambert Smith Hampton team as a director. He has valuable experience in the local property market and brings with him a wealth of knowledge, which will benefit our growing client base.

