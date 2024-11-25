​Abernethy Butter, Northern Ireland’s multi-award-winning handcrafted butter, will soon be on sale at Marks and Spencer’s (M&S) popular network of food halls here and in the Republic of Ireland.

High-end food specialist M&S has become the first food supermarket to offer the luxury butter that’s preferred by many of the UK and Ireland’s top chefs, including celebrities Heston Blumenthal, Marcus Wareing, and acclaimed food stylist Nigella Lawson.

The deal to supply M&S food halls across the island is a major breakthrough in sales of the hand churned and hand rolled butter for entrepreneur Peter Hannan, the new owner of the innovative small business, and his team in Moira.

Peter, the founder and managing director of Hannan Meats, one of the UK and Ireland’s leading producers of premium beef, pork and lamb for local and export markets, acquired Abernethy Butter in March, after founders Will and Allison Abernethy decided to retire and placed the artisan enterprise on the market.

Commenting on the M&S deal, Peter, one of the UK’s most successful and respected business leaders, says: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured this significant listing with such a respected and pioneering food business as M&S.

“The deal moves our superb butter range on to another level with premium food halls and provides an opportunity for more people here and in the Republic to enjoy a genuinely world class and outstandingly tasty Northern Ireland product.

“The M&S listing is also an important boost for our efforts to pinpoint and develop opportunities that we’ve identified in Ireland, in Britain and especially further afield for this excellent creamy butter.

“Abernethy Butter is a wonderful range, and we are investing extensively to ensure greater recognition and success for the product in key markets.

Peter Hannan is bringing his expertise in producing and marketing award-winning meats internationally with Hannan Meats in Moira to the development of the village’s Abernethy Butter

“I am convinced that Abernethy Butter has enormous growth potential especially in Britain, the Republic of Ireland and abroad. Our production has already doubled in the past three months from the additional sales, and is likely to double again in the next six months,” adds Peter.

The unique butter was developed and launched by Will, a Dromara, Co Down farmer and former nurse Allison Abernethy in 2005. Over the years, the distinctive patted rolls of butter have built up something of a cult following, with listings in Harrods and Fortnum & Mason in London, and a number of awards including an impressive string of coveted UK Great Taste ‘stars’.

Production is currently being relocated to new premises in the Moira area, a 12,000 square foot facility on the site of a former pub/restaurant, and ramped up to meet high demand for the butter.

Peter sees Abernethy Butter as one of the main operations in an artisan food hub he’s planning for the complex. It will eventually offer scope for visitors to see the butter being made by hand.

In addition to Abernethy Butter, Peter has a role with Ispini Charcuterie, also based in Moira and an award-winning producer of cured meats that have won a host of awards for outstanding taste.

His other food business interests include En Place Foods in Cookstown, an innovator and producer of award-winning products for the catering/hospitality sector, and CRAIC Foods in Craigavon, a producer and marketer of sauces, chutneys and jams for retail. Both companies have also won UK Great Taste and Blas na hEireann awards. CRAIC also provides wholesale and distribution for other artisan food producers here. Peter is in partnership with chef/businessman Paul Clarke in both these enterprises. Paul has also contributed to the development of Abernethy Butter products.

A director of Food NI, the local independent food promotion agency, Peter also assists the growth of other artisan companies through the Meat Merchant in Moira, a hugely popular butchery and deli venture, and through his extensive international network of food contacts.

M&S has 22 stores in Northern Ireland, including Simply Food outlets in central Belfast, Forestside and Sprucefield, and a further 18 in the Republic of Ireland. The network now includes an ultra-modern M&S Simply Food Hall in Belfast’s recently opened Grand Central travel hub.

The first M&S store to be developed in a local travel complex, it opened last Wednesday and is operated by SSP Group, which already manages 54 M&S Simply Food stores across the UK.

The Grand Central store, which sells freshly-baked pastries, salads and sandwiches, as well as ready meals, wood-fired pizzas and confectionery, represents a further substantial by the retailer in the local economy.

The ongoing investment, furthermore, includes sourcing innovative food and drink from a growing number of local artisan producers.

