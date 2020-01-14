Ad-Vance Engineering gets new World boost

In a major new year development, Lisburn based Ad-Vance Engineering has been appointed as Global Supplier to one of the world’s leading automotive component manufacturers, which is headquartered in Canada.

The appointment follows a rigorous vetting process and stems from Ad-Vance Engineering’s ongoing supplier relationship with the manufacturer’s UK subsidiary, to whom it has supplied moulds, jigs and fixtures for five years. Achieving global supplier status not only reflects Ad-Vance’s skills in tool mould manufacturing but confirms its ability to supply fixtures for post moulding machining operations to the top automotive brands.

Managing Director Roger Vance said: “This is a significant endorsement for the skills-set and extensive R&D work undertaken by the Ad-Vance Engineering team, all of which is underpinned by our ‘Precision Through Everything’ standard. Our solutions-driven approach has proved pivotal to our customers who need tool manufacturers who can partner with them from design stage and have the expertise to create innovative moulds which support and enhance their NPD.

“Adding value to the manufacturing process in this way has set us apart from the competition and has helped us achieve Global Status with this high-profile international manufacturer.”

The news follows on from Ad-Vance Engineering’s recent announcement of a £1million investment in its facilities and workforce, which includes the recruitment of a number of high calibre graduates and apprentices with expertise is engineering design. Achieving Global Supplier status also rounded off a highly successful year for the NI-based company which, with an expanding order book, is positioned for further growth in 2020.