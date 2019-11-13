Advice for business start-ups in Lisburn

The ‘MY Adviser’ programme has resumed at Lisburn Enterprise Organisation and will continue on November 21 with a talk by G McG Accountants to speak about ‘Compliance with HMRC’.

‘MY Adviser’ provides a range of one to one mentoring support and the opportunity to learn from keynote speakers and engage in peer to peer learning.

The programme is free to entrepreneurs who have been trading for less than 18 months in the Lisburn area.

To register, contact Shirleen on 028 92 661160 or by email at shirleen@lisburn-enterprise.co.uk