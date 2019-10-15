Aerial mapping company expands to Coleraine

Aerial mapping company Bluesky International has opened an aerial photography production facility in Coleraine,

The office is responsible for the production and management of Bluesky’s advanced 3D city models, aerial photography and specialist topographic mapping projects.

The company’s international network already includes offices in England, the Republic of Ireland and the US, production facilities in the UK and India and flying bases in the UK, Ireland and America.

Rachel Tidmarsh, managing director of Bluesky International. said: “Northern Ireland has a long history of high-end aerial survey and mapping and therefore we have been fortunate to be able to recruit highly experienced photogrammetrists.

“The addition of this experienced team to our existing international production capacity will, we hope, improve already high standards across our workflows and will help drive further innovation in production methodology and new product development

The new production facility is based close to the Ulster University’s Coleraine campus, home to the School of Geography and Environmental Sciences,

Bluesky hopes to build strong relationships with the academic community. It anticipates this will further drive research and innovation in both surveying techniques and mapping outcomes.