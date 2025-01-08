What began as a simple dream of owning a sandwich shop has blossomed into a full-fledged Northern Ireland success story, with the exciting announcement of a second location opening soon.

Slabz, a Portstewart foodie hotspot, opened its doors in July marking the start of a delicious journey for founder Genny Daws who lives in the seaside town.

Genny explained: “I was a piano teacher but I’ve always dreamed of having my own sandwich shop so when my partner Andy found the perfect spot last year that was the beginning of Slabz. He found an old butcher that had been on the promenade for 20 years and the owners had retired. It took a crazy amount of tearing down to build it back up again. Apart from the tiles on the floor, pretty much everything else was replaced and renovated.”

The renovation process was nothing short of a monumental effort. The shop’s transformation was documented on their TikTok page featuring everything from the rubble-filled days to the sleek, new setup.

“It was basically a bombsite at one point," laughs Genny. "But the hard work paid off. The shop now has a vibrant, bustling atmosphere reminiscent of a New York deli vibe – one that reflects our love for America and food.

“Once I decided on the name I began to play around with the Northern Irish humour and how people enjoyed calling all our sandwiches ‘slabbers’.”

Slabz stands out not just for its location but for its menu, which is inspired by the culinary culture of New York and the broader American deli tradition. The sandwiches are served on soft sub rolls and warm toasted ciabatta, and each one is named after a famous American city. From the Big Philly Slabber to the Boston Caesar Slabber, the names bring a sense of travel and adventure to every bite.

One of the most popular menu items, the Mississippi Sticky Chicken, has become an instant fan favourite. Introduced early in the shop’s run, it has remained a consistent hit.

"We’ve had it on the specials board since week two, and it’s never left," Genny explained.

In just six months, Slabz has achieved remarkable success, and its popularity continues to grow. Several of the shop’s TikTok posts have gone viral and this social media success has helped Slabz gain significant exposure even being featured by some of the most influential food review pages on Instagram and TikTok.

Food review giant Food Featured Official and popular podcast Here’s the Craic – which explores the best sandwich shops in Northern Ireland – have both given glowing reviews.

“We’re really lucky to have a great media team,” continued Genny, referring to Rachel Mills, who has played a key role in promoting the brand.

"Her work has been instrumental in getting the word out."

As Slabz continues to thrive in its original location, the team is already planning for expansion. They’re set to open a second shop in Belfast's Pottingers Entry at the end of January or early February. This move is part of their broader vision to make Slabz a staple in the Northern Ireland food scene.

The Belfast shop will be managed by Michael Irvine, a long-time friend with vast experience in the culinary world.

"We are so excited to bring Slabz to Belfast this year as a lot of our customers do travel far and wide to us in Portstewart at the moment,” explained Genny.

"Michael is an amazing chef, and we’re so excited to have him on board.

“As always we’re extremely grateful for all the support so far and Belfast...lets see what you’ve got!"

From its humble beginnings to its rapid rise to fame, Slabz has proven that with a little creativity, hard work, and a passion for great food, dreams can really become a reality.

As the business grows, Genny has one ultimate goal: “Once we’re big enough, I’d love for our fanbase to be called our ‘Slabbers’...bit like Taylor Swift’s fans are called Swifties..well it’s all good craic!”

Keep an eye out for more exciting updates, and if you’re in the area, don’t forget to pop by for a taste of what’s quickly becoming one of Northern Ireland’s best sandwich spots.

The shop also caters to diverse dietary needs, offering vegan options, dairy-free cheese, gluten-free bread, and allergy-conscious mayo made without eggs.

In addition to sandwiches, Slabz offers baked potatoes, fresh salads, and recently added wraps, ensuring there's something for everyone, regardless of dietary preferences.

