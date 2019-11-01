Age no barrier to new role for Dianne

Belfast-based Willis Insurance and Risk Management has recruited a hospital liaison advisor to specifically service the growing customer base of private medical clients.

Seventy-seven-year-old Dianne Gibson says that age is no barrier and she relishes using her experience.

She is responsible for ensuring that clients within the Willis Wealth Management Division are being given the best possible care across private hospitals in Northern Ireland.

Willis Insurance says that Dianne’s unique experience as a private medical insurance broker for the past 25 years, coupled with her experience as Chair of the ‘Ladies Committee’ at the Ulster Independent Clinic, has allowed her to build many relationships in the private medical sector leaving her more than qualified for the role.

Dianne said: “I have always prided myself in going over and above the norm of what is expected and making sure that I was able to get my clients access to the best possible treatment. I am now able to do this for Willis Insurance and Risk Management.”

Colin Willis, Employee Benefits Director, said: “Dianne is the best person for the job. She will be an excellent asset to the company.”