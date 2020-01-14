Agnew unveils £2 Million investment

Agnew Volkswagen recently unveiled its brand-new sales and service facilities to its customers on Boucher Road, Belfast.

The site, which has been reimagined over a period of seven months, was developed in response to the ever-growing range of Volkswagen models currently available.

Recent statistics* from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that Volkswagen is among the most popular car marques in Northern Ireland with the Golf and Tiguan models both taking top spots in the 10 best-selling cars of 2019 here.

This new investment in Agnew Volkswagen Belfast complements its existing car and dedicated van showroom in Mallusk, which underwent a similar revamp in 2018.

Among the new assets is the full integration of Volkswagen’s new branding, a luxurious and relaxed customer lounge with complimentary Wifi and refreshments served from barista-trained showroom hosts.

A dedicated electric vehicle area will also be one of the newest features providing information and demonstrations of the current electric and hybrid technology available, while the overall showroom will provide more space to fully showcase a comprehensive range of the latest Volkswagen models including the popular SUVs.

It will also offer the 100+ staff employed there a trading environment that is as modern, reliable and comfortable as its fleet.

Discussing the investment and how it represents a commitment to the future of Agnew Volkswagen, Franchise Director Brian Robinson said: “These new and significantly improved facilities come in response to the expectations of our customers in the Greater Belfast region and the performance of Agnew Volkswagen in the long term. We are proud to be the first showroom to showcase the new retail experience and branding in the UK which now provides a luxurious environment for our customers and staff.”

Mr Robinson also said the company will launch Volkswagen’s landmark ID. family of pure-electric vehicles later this year, which marks the start of a new electric era thanks to a sophisticated, ground-up new platform that is dedicated to EVs only. These attractive new cars will offer the highest levels of connectivity and digitalisation and are being built at factories in a way that is carbon-neutral as part of Volkswagen’s commitment to sustainable mobility.

Andrew Savvas Director of Volkswagen UK added: “Agnew Volkswagen has been a trusted and valued retail partner for many years, providing a consistently high level of service for their customers. We are delighted that the completely refurbished and enhanced Belfast facility is the first of its kind in the UK and showcases the future of the Volkswagen brand in a high-tech and contemporary space.”

To view the New showroom via a local professional video click on the link https://youtu.be/0o0xi1fzOFY