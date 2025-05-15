AIB’s annual Community €1 Million Fund launches

User (UGC) Submitted

AIB has launched its annual AIB Community €1 Million Fund, which will support over 70 local charities this year in communities across Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Great Britain. Now in its fourth year, the fund has supported over 220 charities including Down Right Brilliant, REACH Across and Cancer Focus NI.

AIB is calling on its customers and the wider public to nominate registered charities that connect with causes that matter most to them and their communities.

Speaking about the AIB Community Fund, Rosie Forsythe, Corporate and Community Fundraising Manager at Cancer Focus NI said:

“We were so grateful to receive the £15K funding from the AIB Community €1 Million Fund last year, it made such a difference in the support we can provide to children whose parents or guardian have received a cancer diagnosis. At our new Cancer Focus NI Therapeutic Support Centre in Enniskillen, local families will be able to access a range of family support services all under one roof. Offering a space that radiates a sense of sanctuary and welcome, our charity will help families create priceless memories and help children through a really difficult time alongside their peers, so that they know they are not alone in the journey.

“We are so touched by everyone who thought of us and nominated us for this funding. It shows just how much our efforts in the community are appreciated and acknowledged, and a huge thank you to the team at AIB for making this possible. Together, we can support local families on their cancer journey.”

This year’s AIB Community €1 Million Fund will be distributed following an online nomination process, one for customers and one for employees, and will be split across six regions in the Republic of Ireland as well as Northern Ireland and Great Britain

AIB will once again allocate €700,000 to charities chosen by its customers and the community, while €300,000 will be donated to charities chosen by employees.

Brian Gillan, Head of Retail and NI, AIB UK said: “We are committed to the communities we serve, and we are proud to announce the return of the annual AIB Community €1 Million Fund. We have seen first-hand the incredible support the fund offers charitable organisations that matter most to our customers, our colleagues and communities.

We’re inviting everyone to take part by nominating a charity close to their heart. At AIB, our purpose is to empower people to build a sustainable future, and that includes supporting the communities we’re proud to serve because together, we can continue to make a meaningful difference.”

Nominations will close on 25 June 2025. The nomination form and full details on the AIB Community €1 Million Fund will be available at aibni.co.uk/community

The employee nomination process for AIB employees wishing to nominate charities in their communities will launch at the same time and is open to all AIB employees.

Once nominations are confirmed, the top seven charities chosen by customers and communities in Northern Ireland and Great Britain will receive £15,000, while the top five charities chosen by AIB employees will receive £5,000.If a charity is nominated in both Funds, they will receive £20,000. The selected charities will be announced in early Autumn of this year.