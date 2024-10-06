Alliance Party 'flogging a dead horse' over plans to expand Sunday shop opening times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Alliance Party has been accused of “flogging a dead horse”, with the support of Sinn Fein, over its plans to look into exetnded Sunday trading hours in Belfast.

The comments were made by the Green Party councillor Aine Groogan on Sunday, in the latest salvo over the controversial proposal.

The Alliance councillor Sam Nelson had asked for a report to be drawn up "outlining how the council could plan and deliver a pilot Sunday trading scheme that provides earlier Sunday trading hours for a period of six weeks".

This call was ratified by the full council when it met last Tuesday.

Shoppers in Belfast city centre

Right now, Sunday trading rules let small shops with a floor area of up to 280sqm (3,014sq ft) choose their own Sunday opening hours, while shops with a floor area greater than that can only open between 1pm and 6pm.

The union USDAW as well as Christian voices have come out against the plans.

And speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Politics show, councillor Groogan – whose party is often allied to the Alliance Party on a range of issues – added her voice to those rubbishing the plans.

She said it was not “antiquated” to want to preserve Sunday mornings as a period of rest.

"First and foremost is the fact that retail workers are overwhelmingly against this. The last time the retail union USDAW balloted thir members, over 92% were against this, and two-thirds of people already felt pressured into working on Sunday,” she said.

"Retail workers, aside from maybe emergency workers, are one of the few professions that really have very little down-time automatically given to them.

"There really is a 24/7 rampant consumerism culture, and that's not what we want for our city centre…

"I'm frustrated that we have to keep having this argument when it’s been so resolutely rejected multiple times by workers and by people in general.

"And the fact the Alliance Party keep flogging this dead horse – supported only by Sinn Fein in council this time around – is a little bit frustrating. But I hope that it won't actually come into fruition.

"I think everyone appreciates having family time and having a right to down time. Sunday morning is one of the few times of the week we get that."

Councillor Nelson responded: “We're listening to everyone, we're taking all of the concerned opinions very seriously. This is not the only thing happening to reinvigorate the city centre [but] this is one of the few options and we can include other stuff alongside this.

"This is a pilot scheme, we want to try and assess the impact of it... then look at that afterwards, take some learnings from it.