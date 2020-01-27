Amanda, Virginia and Vivian are named top business women

Small business campaign f:Entrepreneur has revealed its Top 100, a collection of 100 female entrepreneurs inspiring their peers and communities through their businesses and wider activities.

Included in the list is Amanda Sloan, from Carrickfergus, who founded Thankful Cow Solutions with her partner, Thom Knight in 2017. Thankful Cow Solutions provides copywriting and podcast support for women-led businesses and video game companies. She was also listed for her podcast, Geek Herring, that takes a critical look at feminism in geek culture, her environmental activism, and her involvement in Lean In.

Vivian McKinnon from the Ards Peninsula

On being listed in the #ialso Top 100, Amanda said: “It’s such an honour to be listed with so many extraordinary and inspirational women in the UK, not to mention Virginia and Vivian! The future of female entrepreneurship is looking brighter than ever with more and more women bringing their career portfolios to the forefront. I’m excited for all the events lined up for 2020 and can’t wait to see where the year takes all 100 of us.”

Virginia Méndez Mesón from Belfast via Madrid, who founded The Feminist Shop with her husband, Chris Mceldowney in 2019 was also named. The Feminist Shop is an online education hub that advocates feminist issues, has its own range of feminist clothing and accessories, and is aiming to become the largest online feminist bookshop worldwide. She was also listed for her bilingual children’s book, Mika & Lolo, that cleverly challenges gender stereotypes, and her restless commitment, through public speaking, school activities and volunteering to empower the next generations to grow beyond gender expectations.

On being listed in the #ialso Top 100, Virginia said: “I am humbled to part of a list with so many amazing and inspiring women and delighted to be representing Northern Ireland with 2 other great entrepreneurs. It is a massive boost to be recognised and I am really looking forward to connecting with the other 99 and taking part in the great events happening throughout the year.”

The f:Entrepreneur campaign also named Vivian McKinnon from the Ards Peninsula, who founded Hydro-Ease, Northern Ireland’s first floatation centre based in Dundonald, County Down, in 2015. She was also listed for her work with trauma and addictions and her continued commitment to people impacted by the Northern Ireland troubles supporting them to heal and grow from the adversities of life. Vivian is also an accredited Mental Health First Aid trainer, the regional coordinator for SMART Recovery UK, a highly skilled and experienced therapeutic practitioner, engaging and inspiring international public speaker and laughter yoga instructor. Vivian was recently named at the UK Female Business awards as Northern Ireland’s business woman of the year.

Virginia M�ndez Mes�n from Belfast

On being listed in the #ialso Top 100, Vivian said: “This is a huge honour and privilege for me to be recognised amongst these truly inspirational and revolutionary females. I look forward to meeting all the others and being involved in this community. The support and encouragement I have received since embarking on my female entrepreneur journey has been nothing short of breath takin.”

Amanda, Virginia, and Vivian are part of the second #ialso Top 100, a campaign born from International Women’s Day 2018. During the event, the phrase used most by the gatheredentrepreneurs was “I also...”, with each woman describing their work as being much more thana single-job career and more of a flexible portfolio.

The aim of f:Entrepreneur is to showcase multi-achieving women like Amanda, Virginia, and Vivian in the #ialso Top 100, to provide lessons of challenge and success for all small business founders – both men and women.

The campaign is built around a programme of content, stories, and events including roundtables, Q&A sessions and panels, as well as larger all-day events throughout the year.

This year the campaign will be holding its biggest ever event in London in the week leading up to International Women’s Day.

Now in its fourth year, f:Entrepreneur is run by peak b, a campaigning organisation with a world-class track record in conception, management, and execution of high-profile, national campaigns, particularly in the small business and enterprise sectors.

Both f:Entrepreneur and peak b were founded by Michelle Ovens MBE, who is also director of Small Business Saturday UK and chair of the Small Business Charter.

Michelle said: “I am delighted to reveal f:Entrepreneur’s second annual #ialso Top 100; the trailblazers demonstrating that entrepreneurialism is a space being reinvented by women. The stories of these women are incredibly inspirational and reach outside the traditional bounds of business, including a number of cancer survivors and carers, amongst many other people who do so much more than their day job.

“This is a campaign that highlights the work of incredible women, but it is not only aimed at inspiring other women. This is for men too; showing everyone that even in the toughest situations in life, it is entrepreneurs who are the people that not only survive but thrive, creating purposeful small businesses and supporting their communities every day.”

The f:Entrepreneur 2020 campaign is proudly sponsored by Tide.

Tide has made a bold commitment to supporting women in the UK in starting and running their own businesses. They have set themselves a target of helping 100,000+ female-led businesses start out by the end of 2023.

For information, go to: https://www.tide.co/supporting-women-in-business/