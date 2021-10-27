The new 7,000 square metre distribution centre in James Park, Mahon Road, is opening soon with the global firm recruiting new staff and drivers.

The service distribution centre, built by local firm Turkingtons, will house thousands of goods for delivery across Northern Ireland.

Belfast based firm Adecco Recruitment has also been tasked to find temporary and flexible workers based at the Portadown warehouse - and is offering a ‘sign on bonus’ of £1500.

Work is underway at the new Amazon distribution centre in Portadown.

An advert states: “All the applicants who are successful in the selection process will be employed by Adecco Recruitment to carry out a temporary work assignment to Amazon.”

It says if applicants start a role before 13th November 2021 they will also receive a £1500 sign on bonus with £750 paid four weeks after the start date and a further £750 in the week before the Christmas holiday.

Employees will earn £10 per hour for day time shifts and £11.71 per hour for night time shifts. Overtime (40-50 hours) will be £15. with overtime (50-60 hours) £20. No experience is necessary as they will provide training.

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, country director for Amazon Logistics, said: “We’re excited to invest in the Portadown area with this new facility which will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create new jobs for the talented workforce.”

