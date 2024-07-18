Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hitachi Group company and global leader in digital engineering GlobalLogic is expanding in NI with the opening of a new office in Newry

American digital services company GlobalLogic is expanding in Northern Ireland with the opening of a new office in Newry, creating 15 jobs.

The strategic expansion by the Hitachi Group company and global leader in digital engineering will drive further business growth for GlobalLogic in Ireland.

Last year, GlobalLogic acquired Sidero, the Athlone-based cloud and software development company. The acquisition marked GlobalLogic’s first entry into the Irish market, and Sidero has since become GlobalLogic in Ireland. The ambitious expansion on the island of Ireland will support GlobalLogic’s global plans.

Pictured in Newry at the announcement that GlobalLogic is creating 15 jobs as it launches a new Northern Ireland office are Nichola Cook, chief people officer, GlobalLogic in Ireland, Lee Wright, business development director, GlobalLogic in Ireland and Carmel Owens, MD, GlobalLogic in Ireland

From its new base in Northern Ireland, GlobalLogic will support a greater number of businesses with in-demand digital engineering expertise, design-led experiences, data services, and AI powered product and platform development.

Initially, the Northern Ireland office will focus on enterprises in the public sector, as well as those operating in the healthcare, life sciences, telecoms, financial services, and transport industries.

The new jobs are being created over the next two years across human resources, business development, and software engineering.

GlobalLogic has a number of partnerships with leading global players including AWS, Microsoft, and Google, ensuring the company is at the forefront of technology innovation. It has helped to develop some of the most cutting-edge technologies in the world, including life-saving medical devices such as a wearable defibrillator which has already benefitted thousands of cardiac patients.

Carmel Owens, MD GlobalLogic in Ireland, said: “This expansion in Northern Ireland cements GlobalLogic’s commitment to businesses on the island of Ireland, while also representing a significant step in our ambitious growth plans.

"This new presence builds on the success we have steered from our Athlone HQ and is a strong validation of the skills, expertise and dedication of the entire GlobalLogic team in Ireland.

“As a champion of regional investment and the advantages that it can deliver, Newry is an ideal base from which we can expand our business. We are tapping into the rich economy of Northern Ireland and in doing so, this move will enable us to roll out our services to even more sectors and industries.