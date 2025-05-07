Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wave of excitement is sweeping through Cookstown as The Range prepares to open its brand-new superstore this Friday at 9am.

Taking over the former Homebase premises on Orritor Road which closed in March, the opening is expected to draw large crowds eager to snap up exclusive opening-day offers.

The popular retailer has been building anticipation with a social media countdown and a sneak peek at the grand opening deals adding ‘don’t miss out on thousands of offers’.

Highlights include savings of up to £250 on big-ticket items like the Amalia Transformer Set, up to 20% off selected pet products, and much more.

Early birds will be rewarded too with goody bags up for grabs for the first 50 customers, and the first five dogs through the door will receive a bag of treats.

Adding to the buzz is the introduction of a new and exclusive feature: "Garden Centres by Homebase," offering premium plants, garden accessories, and seasonal finds – just in time for the warmer weather.

Adding to the buzz is the introduction of a new and exclusive feature: "Garden Centres by Homebase," offering premium plants, garden accessories, and seasonal finds – just in time for the warmer weather. Credit The Range

“We are all excited and cannot wait to start trading,” The Range shared online.

They added: ‘An amazing garden centre is on its way ready for the amazing weather’