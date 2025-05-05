Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Historic former Harland & Wolff headquarters, The Titanic Hotel Belfast, triumphs in global public vote recognised for its authentic design and shipbuilding heritage

The Titanic Hotel Belfast has been crowned the People’s Choice in Series 3 of the internationally acclaimed CBS primetime show Hotels ByDesign.

The prestigious award recognises the hotel’s distinctive design and authenticity, triumphing over 25 other globally renowned hotels including Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal.

Located in the iconic former headquarters of Harland & Wolff – the shipbuilders behind RMS Titanic – the hotel is a masterclass in adaptive reuse, blending heritage with modern luxury. Titanic Hotel Belfast features interiors by Millimetre Design and architecture by Robinson McIlwaine Architects, offering a guest experience steeped in shipbuilding history.

Standout design features include original steel safe doors, a restored 1800s staircase, and rare Villeroy & Boch tiles salvaged from the Olympic and Titanic era. Its Drawing Office Two, a three-storey barrel-vaulted space, is the last surviving example of its kind in the world.

Adrian McNally, general manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast said: “Winning the Hotels ByDesign People’s Choice Award is a huge honour for our dedicated Titanic Hotel Belfast team.

"We are incredibly proud of how our story resonates with people around the globe and how its design connects with Belfast’s shipbuilding heritage. It’s fantastic that our visually spectacular hotel has been voted as the people’s favourite among a group of truly unique hotels from across the world and reinforces our position on the global stage.

"We want to extend a massive thank you to everyone who voted for us and continues to support us!”

The global audiences of Hotels ByDesign were taken on a voyage, as the programme celebrated the hotel’s extraordinary story of adaptive reuse of an existing historic building, tied to the legendary tale of the Titanic.

One of the striking design highlights explored in the episode was the incorporation of 100+ year old surplus Villeroy & Boch tiles, that featured in the actual swimming pools on both the Titanic and the Olympic, in the cladding of a feature island bar in the hotel’s main public bar, presenting guests with a real piece of history.

Maria Rice, interior designer at Millimetre Design, added: “Designing a boutique hotel within one of Belfast’s historically significant buildings was an unforgettable experience. The opportunity to honour the spirit of the shipbuilding era while crafting a modern, immersive guest experience was both creatively and culturally rewarding.

"Every detail was a nod to Belfast’s proud industrial past, reimagined through the lens of contemporary hotel design.”

The award adds to the hotel’s long list of accolades, including being named Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel by the World Travel Awards for the seventh year running.