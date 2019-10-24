Anchor tenant for Belfast health and wellbeing park

The first tenant to sign up to the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park’s new precision medicine hub, Dataworks, has been announced as Diaceutics.

The local company – which is listed on the London Stock Exchange – has taken 10,000 square feet of space in the park’s purpose-built Dataworks development, which is dedicated to companies involved in IT/data management within the healthcare industry.

Diaceutics will move into Dataworks as an anchor tenant.

Construction of Dataworks is due to begin at the end of 2019 with a scheduled completion date of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Diaceutics founder Peter Keeling said: “We are hugely excited to be moving our growing data team in Belfast into the first precision medicine hub in Northern Ireland.”

Diaceutics works with pharmaceutical companies to analyse data from health insurance claims and from clinical labs in order to improve treatment for cancer, auto-immune heptatis and other conditions in the future. It employs around 100 people globally across its offices in Belfast, Dundalk, New Jersey and Singapore.

Andrew Coggins, Director at CBRE, said: “We’re delighted to have signed Diaceutics as the anchor tenant in the Dataworks development at the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park. It’s commitment to the park cements its credentials as a prime location for the precision medicine sector and we look forward to welcoming others in the future.”