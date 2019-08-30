Andrew brings taste of Yorkshire to Londonderry

A new micro-brewery has been opened in Londonderry by Yorkshire man Andrew Rough.

Andrew has launched his own beers with backing from the Go For It Programme, in association with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Andrew said, “As a Yorkshire man, I am used to a really wide selection of beers, ales and stouts. But when I moved to Northern Ireland, the selection was limited to what I had been accustomed. I really struggled to find something different to the common mass-produced brands.

“Over time, a few micro- breweries started to pop up and that’s where the idea really started. I worked in the Walled City Brewery when it first opened. I loved seeing the process from grain to glass and I enjoyed seeing the look on people’s faces when they tasted something a little different to the usual offerings.

Rough Brothers Brewing boasts an offering of five distinct products using locally sourced grain in its brewing process.

This includes an Oatmeal Stout, Northern Pale Ale and a bespoke beer, brewed exclusively for a local Asian street food inspired restaurant.

Andrew continued: “I got to a stage when I knew that I wanted to go out on my own and put my twist on the newly revived micro-brewing industry, I had an idea of the types of products I would produce, but when it came to putting it together into a business, that’s where I needed help and contacted the Go For It Programme.”