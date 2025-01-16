Another blow for the Northern Ireland city by the sea as beloved music venue and bar closes its doors
A beloved music venue and bar, The Goat’s Toe, has closed its doors after more than a decade of operation in Bangor, County Down.
The popular venue, known for its vibrant atmosphere, live music, and welcoming environment, officially ceased operations in early 2025. The closure marks a significant loss for the town, which has already seen the recent announcement of another well-loved local business, Joxer café and restaurant, shutting its Bangor location.
Bangor by the Sea, a group focused on revitalizing the town through cultural and economic development, shared the news on its social page.
The group highlighted that the closure of The Goat’s Toe serves as a stark reminder of the growing challenges faced by hospitality businesses in the area, particularly the rising costs and the difficulties in maintaining a steady customer base in Bangor’s city centre.
While the area is seeing signs of regeneration, including waterfront and Queens Parade developments, the economic struggles continue to affect local businesses.
Calling for the community to support local, Bangor by the Sea continued: "This is not just a loss for the business but also for Bangor’s social fabric. The Goat’s Toe was a space for connection, celebration, and community, and its absence will leave a noticeable gap in the town’s entertainment offerings.
"For the staff, performers, and loyal customers who made The Goat’s Toe such a cherished venue, its impact will not be forgotten.
"As Bangor continues its journey toward revitalisation, this closure underscores the importance of supporting local businesses to help secure the future of the town’s economy and culture.
"The Goat’s Toe leaves behind countless memories for those who walked through its doors, and its legacy as a popular part of Bangor’s nightlife will undoubtedly endure."
Following the post on Monday nearly 400 people have commented offering their shock and sadness as well as hitting out at the lack of support for local businesses and the decline of the much-loved Northern Ireland city.
