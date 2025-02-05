A&O Shearman launch new legal apprenticeship programme

A&O Shearman has launched its first legal apprenticeship programme in partnership with Ulster University, enabling school leavers to gain valuable skills and an internationally recognised qualification with one of the world’s leading law firms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new initiative will build upon A&O Shearman's successful 12-year apprenticeship programme, which currently supports 34 apprentices across marketing, finance, IT, and Human Resources (HR) functions.

Through this four-year legal apprenticeship with Ulster University, successful candidates will gain an LLB, a qualifying law degree that enables them to pursue further legal training and career opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprentices will also participate in A&O Shearman's Emerging Talent Programme, designed to enhance their skills, foster professional growth, and equip them to become valuable members of the firm.

Ciaran McCallion, head of HR at A&O Shearman.

Ciaran McCallion, head of HR at A&O Shearman said: “Our new legal apprenticeship role creates a fantastic route to a thriving career with a world class team of lawyers and other legal professionals. They will gain a wealth of experience working on projects with our teams and businesses across our network.

"We strive for excellence in all that we do and recognise the significant benefits our apprenticeship programme brings. We understand that cultivating and developing emerging talent is crucial to our strategic success. We are committed to providing apprentices with the support and resources they need to thrive in their studies and their future careers.

“We welcome the partnership which Ulster University has established with ourselves and other employers in the legal industry. It offers a unique pathway for aspiring legal students, equipping them with the essential skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To date, more than 85% of those who have completed their apprenticeships with A&O Shearman in Belfast, secure full-time roles with the firm and remain valued members of our team. This pathway delivers internationally recognised qualifications and reduces the financial burden of rising university fees, which is very appealing alongside the prospect of building a lifelong career at a leading global law firm.”

A&O Shearman office, Belfast.

Amanda Zacharopoulou, course director, LLB Law (Degree Apprenticeship) added: “Ulster University is delighted to offer the LLB Law (Degree Apprentice) programme. This is a work-based-training programme for students to ‘earn while they learn’ reflecting the university’s enduring commitment to widening access and participation.

“Ulster Law School has worked effectively with the Northern Ireland legal sector to deliver this innovative and relevant programme. The undergraduate legal apprenticeship route is designed to meet the needs of employer and help develop relevant skills for apprentices. Not only is this an effective way to learn but there is strong demand for this type of programme.

"Our first cohort of legal apprentices are excelling academically and meeting the challenges of balancing full-time work with part-time study. We are excited to collaborate with A&O Shearman in Belfast and look forward to welcoming our new apprentices in September 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad