To mark the fourth annual Apprenticeship week, the Department for the Economy and further education colleges are highlighting the importance of apprenticeships to generating economic growth in Northern Ireland.

The department and colleges are encouraging people and employers to think about how an apprenticeship might benefit them or their business, particularly in strengthening Northern Ireland’s skills base to meet the demands of employers across a range of sectors.

A number of events will take place throughout the week that will showcase the types of apprenticeships available in the Further Education Colleges and how those apprenticeships are changing to meet the needs of new and emerging sectors like cybersecurity, fintech, IT and advanced manufacturing.

The numbers of apprenticeships has grown following the pandemic and the Department’s 10X Economic Vision places an emphasis on investing in Northern Ireland’s skills base so that citizens are equipped with the skills they need in a fast moving economic climate.

Highlighting the importance of Apprenticeship Week 2023, Louise Warde Hunter, chair of the further education principal’s group, said: “This week gives us a prime opportunity to reflect on the importance of apprenticeships and the skills they provide for regional and local economic development.

“Apprenticeships play an important part in economic development by providing people with qualifications along with crucial on the job training that means they are work ready as soon as they finish their course. That combination of relevant knowledge and practical know-how is invaluable to employers and means that students are gaining employment in well paid jobs once they are qualified.

“The colleges already work with more than 9,000 employers, identifying skills gaps and designing courses tailored to meet the needs of businesses and employers. Colleges will be fundamental to implementing the exciting development ahead with the introduction of All Age Apprenticeships later this year, aimed at supporting those people who might be thinking about a career change.”

Urging potential participants, parents and employers to take part, Clement Athanasiou, director of apprenticeships, careers and vocational education at the Department for the Economy, added: “Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to develop the skills and knowledge needed by our economy, whilst earning and setting your career on a strong footing for the future. NI Apprenticeship Week showcases the benefits of apprenticeships and the wide range of opportunities that exist right across Northern Ireland. I would encourage potential participants, parents and employers to take part and find out how apprenticeships can work for them.”

List of events:

Southern Regional College: Tuesday, February 7: Big Apprenticeship Event 2023 – Newry West Campus – 5:30pm to 7:30pm and Thursday, February 9: Big Apprenticeship Event 2023 – Craigavon Civic Centre – 5:30pm to 7:30pm

South Eastern Regional College: Monday, February 6: Have A Go Sessions – Lisburn Campus – 4:30pm to 7:00pm; Tuesday, February 7: Have A Go Sessions – Bangor Campus – 4:30pm to 7pm; Wednesday, February 8: Have A Go Sessions – Newtonards Campus – 4:30pm to 7pm and Thursday, February 9 : Have A Go Sessions – Downpatrick Campus – 4:30pm to 7pm.

Belfast Metropolitan College: Tuesday, February 7: Skills and Apprenticeships Open Day – E3 Campus – 10am to 6pm.

North West Regional College: Monday, February 6: Try Before You Buy – Strabane Campus – 4pm to 6pm; Tuesday, February 7: NWRC Apprenticeship Roadshow – Shantallow Community Centre - 11am to 2pm; Tuesday, February 7: RVLC Apprenticeship Information Evening – Limavady and Graystone Campus – 7pm; Tuesday 7 February: HLA Employers Coffee Morning - Strand Road Campus – 10am to 11:30am; Friday, February 10 : Destiny in Dental – Strabane Campus – 3pm to 5:30pm

Northern Regional College: Wednesday, February 8: Higher Level Apprenticeship Event –Braid Film Theatre – 5pm to 7pm

South West College: Thursday, February 9: All About Apprenticeships 2023 – Dungannon Campus – 9pm to 6pm.

