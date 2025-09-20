Approval granted for Belfast redevelopment securing restoration of listed Georgian buildings and delivering 26 new homes
Approval has been granted for the redevelopment of a listed building and derelict land at a site close to an arterial route in Belfast.
Acting on behalf of Parkgate Property Developments, MBA Planning for a social housing scheme at the rear of The Mount, located about 50m from the A20 Albertbridge Road.
The proposal incorporates 20 townhouses and six apartments with associated landscaping, parking and site works.
The listed buildings, which are in poor repair, are Georgian in proportions and style.
Belfast City Council has approved the proposal which is not considered to adversely impact the character and appearance of the area or the amenity of neighbouring properties.
The plans will secure the restoration of a derelict listed building which is expected to bring a positive benefit to the site and locality.
The proposal is acceptable in terms of density, design, housing mix, amenity provisions and parking.
Planning permission has been granted, subject to conditions and a section 76 planning agreement.