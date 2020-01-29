ARCH win Wind Industry Award

The Wind Industry Awards named ARCH as the winner of the ‘Excellence in Training & Development’ Award at its Gala Awards Ceremony in Clontarf Castle Hotel in Dublin.

The Wind Industry Awards recognise and celebrate the most original and innovative individuals and companies which demonstrate excellence in their fields and in the

wind energy sector in Ireland.

Directors Eoghan Lynch and Anne Gallagher, were delighted to accept the award which recognises the expertise and commitment of the staff team.

ARCH was nominated for the award for the development of its advanced rescue training facilities and delivery. The advanced rescue training provides wind turbine technicians with the competence to respond to an incident in the nacelle, hub and tower sections of a wind turbine. ARCH delivers Advanced Rescue training at its training centres at Lackaghboy Industrial Estate, Enniskillen and Shannon Airport, County Clare. The training is internationally recognised by the Global Wind Organisation.

Eddie Ferguson, ARCH Training Manager said: “This award is a great endorsement of the team’s work at the training centre in Enniskillen which is the only approved GWO training centre in Northern Ireland. We’re always working to develop the training to improve safety in the industry, so it’s fantastic to have our efforts recognised by this award”.

The Irish Wind Energy Association (IWEA) manages the Wind Industry Awards and works with communities, members and stakeholders in championing the transition to

a zero-carbon energy system with the development and operation of wind energy at its heart. The wind industry which IWEA represents delivers investment, jobs and

societal benefits whilst reducing carbon emissions and leading the fight against climate change.