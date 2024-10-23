Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has denied that the cancellation of Twilight Markets across the borough this Christmas has facilitated extra funds being diverted into the festive Georgian Festival in Armagh.

The popular Twilight Markets, dubbed by one Lurgan business as "a lovely family tradition" featured artisan food and drinks producers, arts, crafts and seasonal gift ideas, along with Christmas lights and music.

However this year the council has decided to cancel them, prompting somewhat of a social media backlash.

They had previously run in Portadown, Lurgan, Banbridge, and Dromore with mini-versions in Richhill, Keady, Tandragee, Rathfriland and Markethill.

A previous Twilight Market organised by the council in Portadown town centre.

To the surprise of many, however, it emerged in the local press this month that there would be no such markets this year.

Within 24 hours Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon issued a statement, saying the cancellation has "left us and our local community disappointed".

It added: "Acknowledging this, we would be delighted to step in and host this year’s Twilight Market at Rushmere, on the evening of November 7th.”

Portadown woman Sheenagh McCann was one of some 200 people who expressed her disappointment on social media.

"The Twilight Markets were the best cross community events over our Borough," she said. "Slashed....Says it all really."

Lurgan SDLP representative Ciaran Toman praised Rushmere for stepping in.

"Fair play Rushmere," he said. "ABC Council have been left with egg on their face following the decision to remove the Twilight Markets from its Xmas programme. And we vote these people into these positions."

However The Mill Cafe and Bagel Bar in Lurgan was not pleased with the outcome, saying moving the Twilight Market from Lurgan to Craigavon would hit traders in the town hard.

The business said: "The Twilight Markets are one of the only days in the year when the town is busy and it has become a lovely family tradition for many.

"But most importantly, it gives a timely financial boost to some businesses in this town. In particular, to hospitality and food producers – who have been hit hardest over the last few years."

It criticised the council for not making a formal announcement and added: "The decision has been made without any real justification".

In a statement to the News Letter yesterday, the council confirmed the markets had been cancelled, but countered that it will still deliver "another spectacular programme of Christmas light switch-on events in six main urban centres and seven rural villages across the borough".

A council spokeswoman said the changes had been made in consultation with local stakeholders after Christmas last year.

"It was agreed as part of a holistic events review that a new fresh approach was needed for festive celebrations," she said. "The decision was taken not to feature twilight markets in this year’s programme. This will again be reviewed at a later stage."

She also insisted that - contrary to some claims on social media - cancelling the markets would not lead to an increased budget for the Georgian Festival in Armagh, a Christmas festival in its 20th year.

"The budget for this year’s festival has not increased and is fully independent of the budget set for organising Christmas lights switch-on events in town centres across the borough," she added.