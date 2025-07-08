Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough businesses encouraged to shine in High Street Heroes NI 2025 Awards

Retail NI, in partnership with National Lottery operator Allwyn, SSE Airtricity and Gig Grafter, has officially launched the High Street Heroes NI 2025 campaign.

This vibrant initiative celebrates the independent retailers and local businesses that form the backbone of Northern Ireland's communities and high streets.

Glyn Roberts, Chief Executive of Retail NI, said:

“The High Street Heroes NI campaign continues to grow from strength to strength, with a record-breaking 15,000 votes cast last year. Our high streets are more than shopping destinations. They are vital centres of employment, entrepreneurship and community life.

Michelle Guy MLA; Jamie McCutcheon, Dromore Chamber of Commerce; Sorcha Eastwood MP; Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts; The deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly; Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray and Councillor Jessica Johnston.

“Independent retail is the lifeblood of communities right across Northern Ireland, and this campaign is the biggest celebration of our thriving local retail sector. This year, we are preparing to host our biggest ever showcase and a major celebration of the individual businesses that form the beating heart of our towns and cities.

“Retail NI is delighted to collaborate with Translink to amplify the campaign’s visibility and to recognise the vital role public transport plays in connecting people to their local high streets.”

The annual Retail NI High Street Heroes Awards shine a spotlight on the impact independent retailers make on the local economy and community, as part of a major celebration of the very best in Northern Ireland’s independent retail sector.

This people-powered awards programme invites the public to vote for their favourite local businesses across 13 categories, ranging from food and drink to fashion and essential services. It is entirely driven by the public’s voice, giving communities the opportunity to recognise those businesses that go the extra mile.

Angeline Murphy, SSE Airtricity; Michael Donaghy, Banbridge Chamber of Commerce; Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts; Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray; Paul Greenfield; Ciaran Lynch, Gig Grafter and Una Willis, National Lottery operator Allwyn.

“Our local businesses are the lifeblood of communities right across our borough – creating jobs, driving footfall, and bringing vibrancy to our high streets. The High Street Heroes campaign gives us all the chance to show our appreciation and shine a spotlight on the businesses that go the extra mile every day,” said Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray.

Voting opened on Friday, July 4 (Independence Day), a fitting date to mark the independence and resilience of Northern Ireland’s independent retailers. Among the top honours are “High Street of the Year” and “Independent Retailer of the Year.” These awards celebrate innovation, outstanding customer service, sustainability, lasting community impact and contributions to local economic growth.

A new feature for 2025 is the “Winners Hall of Fame,” which recognises businesses that have consistently topped the polls since the campaign began in 2020. While these champions are now celebrated in a dedicated hall and step aside from this year’s competition, their legacy is cemented and space is made for new contenders to shine.

Local businesses across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough are encouraged to promote themselves and rally customer votes. Shoppers are also being urged to get involved and support their favourite high street stars.

Angeline Murphy, SSE Airtricity; Una Willis, National Lottery operator Allwyn; Councillor Kate Evans; Doug Beattie MLA; Councillor Kyle Savage; Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts; Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray; Jamie McCutcheon, Dromore Chamber of Commerce; Michelle McGeough, Lurgan Working Group; Claire Geddis, Lurgan Working Group and Ciaran Lynch, Gig Grafter.

Retail NI, which represents the independent retail and wholesale sector in Northern Ireland, launched the High Street Heroes NI campaign to recognise and reward local retailers for their impact on local communities. For every £1 spent at an independent retailer, 70p stays in the local economy. That is a direct investment in farmers, producers, jobs and the vibrancy of local neighbourhoods. It supports the wider community and strengthens the local economy.

In a world dominated by big chains and online giants, High Street Heroes NI offers a timely reminder of the value, character and resilience of our local businesses. If ever there was a time to celebrate your local heroes, this is it. Vote, share and spread the word.

For more information on how to cast your vote, visit High Street Heroes 2025: Voting now open | Belfast Live