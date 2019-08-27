Around Noon ‘food to go’ sees huge success

Consumer demand for Around Noon’s healthy, convenience fruit pots has seen sales of the product more than double in the past two years.

The Newry-based ‘food to go’ manufacturer supplies a wide range of customers across the island of Ireland with the fresh product, including leading convenience and forecourt retailers and coffee shop chains.

Around Noon sources premium, fresh fruit from its supplier, The Fruit People, and creates a range of fresh and vibrant fruit pots, before distributing them to customers.

The company began sourcing from The Fruit People - founded and run by brothers Brian and Barry Dennis - in August 2017. Since then, the number of fruit pot units sold by Around Noon has increased by more than 110 percent.

Around Noon provides a full ‘food to go’ offering, including sandwiches, salads and wraps. It also supplies bakery items and cold pressed juices.

Fruit is one of the company’s fastest growing product categories, and very much supports its ‘health focussed’ strategy.

Gareth Chambers, CEO at Around Noon, says: “We have a very successful partnership with The Fruit People, which has helped us enhance our range and provide our clients with a fresh and healthy offering. We see the potential for further significant growth in this area as consumers increasingly opt for healthier choices. Part of our growth strategy is to help our clients offer better, healthier food.”

Brian Dennis of The Fruit People said: “Around Noon has become one of our largest customers as their fruit sales have grown so significantly. We put a big focus on the quality and reliability of what we supply, and we have been able to work very well with the Around Noon team to help them create products of real quality.”

Around Noon is one of the fastest-growing food businesses in the UK and Ireland. It was listed as one of the top 10 fastest growing food and drink businesses in the UK during 2018 by Alantra and The Grocer. It has also been listed two years in succession in The Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100.

