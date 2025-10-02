Asda Downpatrick raises vital funds for Tickled Pink Campaign

Asda colleagues and their supporters will fundraise throughout October in aid of charities Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!

Asda Downpatrick has kicked off its in-store fundraising for Tickled Pink, with enthusiastic colleagues and generous customers already raising an impressive £468 through fun activities like Spin the Wheel and Hook the Duck.

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the store will continue to host bucket collections and fundraising events in support of Asda’s long-standing Tickled Pink campaign, which raises money for Asda’s breast cancer charity partners, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!

Tickled Pink aims to raise awareness of the importance of regular breast checking and early detection, while also supporting life-changing research, education, and support services.

Linda Owens and Sharon Thomson, Asda Downpatrick fundraise for Tickled Pink

Linda Owens, Community Champion, Asda Downpatrick, said:

"Asda’s Tickled Pink Campaign is working with Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! to raise vital funds for world class research, support for those affected by breast cancer and to educate our community of colleagues, customers and suppliers to be breast aware.

“It’s a huge highlight in the calendar for all of us at the store as people really throw themselves behind the campaign. Here’s to a successful month of fundraising for all our colleagues, customers and volunteers!”

Throughout October, Asda customers will be tickled pink as more than 200 products from George, general merchandise and every day popular brands take on a rosy hue.

From Shreddies and Pink Shloer Bubbly to raspberry Jammie Dodgers, Asda customers will be able to do their bit to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research, support and awareness.

Earlier this week, Asda announced its first ever charity TikTok shop, selling a discounted bundle of pink products with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of breast checking throughout October. The bundle features nine family favourites for just £7.17 - a figure representing the 1 in 7 women across the UK who will be diagnosed with breast cancer.