I never planned on following a traditional path. At 17, before I’d even finished my A-levels, I made the decision to leave school and start a business with my two brothers...!

We were 17, 18 and 19 at the time. It wasn’t part of some grand plan — it was simply a response to something we saw in front of us. My mother is an occupational therapist, and she saw firsthand the difficulties her patients faced due to a lack of proper clinical seating. My father, a practical and capable man, built a few chairs to help. And from there, something clicked. We realised there was a real need — and we believed we could build a business around solving it.

That was the start of Seating Matters and I’m proud to lead as managing director. What began in our family garage in Limavady has grown into a global healthcare company, and now forms the foundation of the wider Tierco Group. Tierco Group comprises three divisions — Investments, Manufacturing, and Healthcare — with Seating Matters leading the healthcare arm. We’re still a family business, and our roots remain firmly in Limavady, but today our team spans Ireland, the UK, Germany, Australia, the US and Canada.

Tierco Healthcare includes Seating Matters (clinical seating), A1 Risk Solutions (training), Advanced (equipment rental), and Posicare (bathing and showering products).

Tierco Manufacturing also includes Lean Made Simple and Sperrin Metal, which we acquired just a few weeks ago. Our goal in healthcare is to “give caregivers the means to care” through world-class products and training, while also using lean expertise to bring high-skilled jobs to our local communities and create long-term stability.

It’s been quite an exciting journey, one built on family, purpose, and the belief that businesses can make a positive impact on people’s lives. We’re proud to have built an amazing team of colleagues around us who have helped grow a global business from Limavady.

Family has always been central to our story. Alongside my brothers, my sister has also played a key role, both within the business and through her own entrepreneurial journey.

She runs Castle Couture, a bridal store, and works closely with us. It’s a real family affair, and I’m grateful for the support and drive each of them brings.

Day to day, my role is focused on strategy, culture, and investing in our people. We run the business based on a Vivid Vision — three-year goals broken into quarterly priorities and weekly meetings. We keep things simple and human. We want colleagues to achieve their personal and professional goals while working with us. We’re not big on ceremony or hierarchy – I, and everyone else, spend time at the Gemba, whether with clinicians and patients in hospitals or colleagues on the factory floor. It helps us understand what’s really happening and make better decisions.

There have been some fantastic highs. Watching our team grow to more than 219 people has been a huge source of pride, not just because of the numbers but because of the calibre and character of those we work with. Each acquisition brings new challenges, new energy, and new opportunities to share our culture and expertise.

As part of recent developments, we’ve just completed two strategic acquisitions that reflect the momentum we’re building. Sperrin Metal Products in Draperstown is an established company with a 60-year history. My brother Ryan is driving improvements there and colleagues and customers will see big changes in the coming months. We also acquired Posicare in England, a manufacturer of toileting, bathing and showering solutions. These acquisitions mark a significant step forward in our mission to enhance both our healthcare offerings and manufacturing capabilities.

We’re also working on clinical trials to improve patient flow and reduce care costs for people living with dementia in Northern Ireland. These initiatives reflect our commitment to innovation and improving outcomes for patients and caregivers alike.

Of course, it hasn’t all been smooth. Running a 24/7 business across time zones is demanding. It takes its toll in terms of travel, hours, and time away from family. I’m incredibly lucky to have a wife and children who are with me on this journey — every bit of success we’ve had belongs to them too. And like many businesses, we’ve faced tough times. Just recently, two of our customers went into administration. We had

honoured our commitments, but their financial difficulties meant we were unlikely to be paid significant amounts. It’s tough, but we pride ourselves on being long-term thinkers, building a stable business that can withstand shocks. We’ve learned to be vigilant, to support customers where we can, but also to protect our colleagues and future growth.

What I’m most proud of is the impact we’re making. We’ve built our business on two pillars: a deep understanding of patients and lean manufacturing. Knowing our chairs, made in Limavady, are improving lives from the US to Australia is humbling. I’m equally proud of our culture. We have a stated goal to build a company where colleagues would want their children to work. That shapes how we hire, train and develop people. We often talk about the three-way deal – every decision must work for the customer, our colleagues, and the company. I believe that’s the key to long-term success.

This year has brought more momentum. We’ve completed two acquisitions, launched new initiatives, and continued expanding our team. And now, I’ve been named a finalist in the 2025 EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme, in the International category. It’s a huge honour — not just personally, but as recognition for everyone in our business. I accept it on behalf of my brothers, my mum, and every one of our 219 colleagues who have worked so hard to build something meaningful.

I hope this recognition shines a light on their dedication to building a long-term, family-owned business that serves colleagues and customers for decades to come. Family ownership and long-term thinking are at the heart of who we are and something we’re deeply proud of.

Being part of the EY community has been incredibly energising. It reminded me that we have world-class business leaders right here at home. It’s easy to assume innovation and success belong to the big cities — but the truth is, there are entrepreneurs across

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland doing exceptional things. The conversations I’ve had through this programme have been inspiring, and the shared ambition has pushed us to think even bigger about our global impact.

Looking ahead, I’m excited about what’s next. I’m also contributing to a San Telmo University family business forum, which supports family firms in planning for long-term success, succession, and governance. I believe family businesses are a real force for good in society, and I’m glad to share our story and support our chairman, Rob Healy, in this project.

We’re continually growing, learning, and staying focused on creating value that lasts.

We’re committed to building a business that our team, our families, and our community can be proud of — not just for today, but for decades to come. That’s what drives me.

That’s what we’re building.

I’m also looking forward to chairing a family business seminar on December 4 at Titanic Belfast, where speakers from large, multi-generational family businesses will share their stories, structures, and advice. It’s another opportunity to celebrate the strength and resilience of family-led enterprises and to learn from others who share our values.

