Award for Larne’s ‘community building’ Jubilee Farm

A Larne community co-operative has been recognised in Premier’s Love Britain and Ireland Awards.

Jubilee is a Christian creation care organisation that practises and promotes care farming, community-support agriculture (CSA) and conservation education and engagement.

It is Northern Ireland’s first community farm. It was established at Drumalis, Glenarm Road, before relocating to a community owned 13.3 acre site at Glenburn Road, in Glynn, which was purchased at a cost of £300,000.

The awards celebrate and recognise outstanding Christian organisations that are making an impact in their local communities.

Jubilee won the regional Love Britain and Ireland Award for community building.

The awards were held at the Stormont Hotel, in Belfast, on June 24.

Peter Kerridge, CEO of Premier says, “We’re thrilled to be hosting our annual Love Britain & Ireland Awards, these Northern Ireland-based organisations and community groups have all showed incredible passion and in many cases life transforming work to impact the lives of those in need.

“In these times of austerity, it is truly inspirational to see the commitment of thousands of people working tirelessly for the public good. These awards recognise ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

“For us these awards are paramount, they allow us to champion the amazing work people do in the community that practically demonstrates Christian love, which can serve as a real inspiration to us all”

Commenting on the work of Jubilee Farm, previously, managing director Dr. Jonny Hanson, said: “Becoming a member of Jubilee Farm is the perfect opportunity for individuals, families, schools, churches, and community groups to come together and invest in a community enterprise that works for the benefit of everyone.

“Through community agriculture activities, Jubilee aims to provide good, affordable food in the form of free range pork, seasonal, ecological produced under organic principles, vegetables and free range eggs from spring 2019.”