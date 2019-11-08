Awards for province’s top businesswomen

Northern Ireland’s top businesswomen were celebrated for their outstanding achievements at the 2019 Women in Business Awards which took place on Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

This year’s awards, now in their ninth year, brought together female entrepreneurs and businesswomen from a diverse range of disciplines to acknowledge and congratulate them on their hard work, dedication and success.

Women in Business chair Nichola Robinson with Wilma Erskine, winner of the Special Recognition Award and Women in Business chief executive Roseann Kelly.

The awards received a remarkable 185 submissions and honoured 16 inspiring women and one outstanding business organisation.

The winner of the Business Woman of the Year 2019 Award was Edel Doherty, the founder and managing director of travel management company, Beyond Business Travel.

Edel started her company in 2010 and the business has gone from strength to strength to now have more than 25 employees, a turnover of £16million, plans to grow to £50million in four years and a new Dublin office.

Following the success of The Open golf tournament in Portrush, in July,

Women in Business presented Wilma Erskine, secretary-manager of Royal Portrush who is widely regarded as being the driving force behind securing the competition, with the Special Lifetime Achievement Award.