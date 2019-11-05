Awards to reward responsible business

Business in the Community is calling on responsible businesses to enter the 2020 Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland.

This is the fifteenth year of these awards that seek to recognise and celebrate firms in Northern Ireland that are making a difference by taking practical action to address pressing social and environmental issues.

They are free to enter and open to firms here of all sizes and from all sectors. There are eleven categories up for grabs in 2020.

These are: NI Responsible Company of the Year, sponsored by Danske Bank;

· Age at Work Champion, in partnership with Age NI;

· Diversity and Inclusion Award, sponsored by Belfast Harbour;

· Education Partner Award, sponsored by Allen & Overy;

· Employability and Jobs Award, sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport;

· Environmental Leadership Award, sponsored by Heron Bros;

· Investing in Your Community Award, sponsored by Arthur Cox

· Responsible Digital Innovation Award, in partnership with Digital DNA;

· One-to-Watch Award, sponsored by Ciena;

· Responsible Product/ Service Award, sponsored by Translink;

· Wellbeing at Work Award, sponsored by Larne Port.

Business in the Community NI Managing Director, Kieran Harding, said: “The Responsible Business Awards recognise and reward firms in Northern Ireland that at embracing the journey to build better workforces, create a sustainable economy and healthy communities.

“The awards are free to enter and I’d encourage every business, no matter how big or small, to have a look at the range of categories and get your entries ready. If an organisation is acting as a force for good, we want to hear from you.”

To help companies to create the best possible entries, Business in the Community is running a Showcase and Share Breakfast at Allstate NI on Monday, November 11from 8.30 to 10.30 am.