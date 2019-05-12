B&Q owner to reveal boost from glorious Easter

B&Q owner Kingfisher is set to reveal growth in sales at the DIY chain on Wednesday thanks to a sun-soaked Easter weekend.

Analysts are pencilling in a 2.6% rise in like-for-like sales over the group’s first quarter, boosted by a surge in DIY activity over the warmest Easter on record.

It compares with a torrid start to 2018, when trading slumped 9% amid the Beast from the East extreme weather.

Overall first quarter like-for-like sales at Kingfisher, which also owns chains including Castorama in France and Screwfix, are expected to rise by around 1%.

The trading update comes as the group searches for a successor to under-fire boss Veronique Laury.

It announced in March that she planned to step down, but has not yet set a departure date and Ms Laury will remain in post until a successor is appointed.