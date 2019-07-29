b4b group acquires Fenix Solutions Ltd

b4b group, a Northern Ireland based telecoms and technology company, has acquired a rival telecoms company, Fenix Solutions Ltd, for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in Belfast, Fenix is one of Northern Ireland’s longest established independent business telecoms companies offering system sales and maintenance to the SME market in the province. Fenix employs eight staff all of whom will transfer to b4b following the acquisition.

Speaking about the recent developments, b4bGroup Chief Executive, Dominic Kearns, said: “In line with our growth aspirations, the acquisition of Fenix allows us to add an experienced company, a quality team with a proven track record of operational excellence and skill, to our offering.

“Fenix staff are amongst the most skilled in the region and we see the addition of that expertise to the b4b wider group as further enhancing our ability to deliver the best customer services to our clients.”

The deal with Fenix comes as part of b4b group’s continued organic and targeted growth within the telecommunications market in Ireland and the UK. The company continues to double in size year on year and this recent acquisition is seen as the next step in terms of its development and scalability.

Dominic adds: “Growth by acquisition is very much part of our overall growth strategy with this being our third such deal within the last four years. As a business we believe the added value our acquisitions and their customers can receive by accessing our in house product range, support and expertise makes their overall customer experience better.

“As a business we are very focused on developing our own enabling services and physical broadband infrastructure rather than purely wholesaling services from others. We have invested significantly in our roll out of full fibre broadband infrastructure to over 30 business parks and centres across Northern Ireland. Further to this we have built our own national broadband network and IP voice platform that ensure we are in full control of our product offerings.

“We are looking forward to integrating the Fenix business within the current organisation and maximising the benefits that can flow from this new dynamic.”

b4b, located at Boucher Road, Belfast, is gaining a growing reputation within the telecoms industry and at the end of last year signed a JV agreement called Fibrus to deliver full fibre to the premise to homes across Northern Ireland. Current plans for Fibrus will see a £90m investment over five years in delivering new full fibre network that will deliver the fastest speeds in Northern Ireland. Commencement of the roll out is due next month.